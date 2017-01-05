版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics announces senior level appointments

Jan 6 Viking Therapeutics Inc

* Viking Therapeutics announces senior level appointments to management team

* Viking Therapeutics -appointed Amy Broidrick as senior vice president of corporate development, Greg Zante as vice president of finance and operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
