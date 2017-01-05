版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-Model N, units entered into financing agreement as per which lenders extended term loans to co - SEC filing

Jan 5 Model N Inc

* Model N - on Jan 5, co, units entered into financing agreement as per which lenders have extended term loans to co in an total amount of $50 million - SEC filing

* Term loans made pursuant to financing agreement will bear interest at a base rate plus 9.25 pct

* Term loans made pursuant to financing agreement mature on January 5, 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2jgf4eO) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐