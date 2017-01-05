BRIEF-Sunlink Health Systems- tender offer to repurchase up to 3 mln shares

UPDATE 2-Ford names new heads for N America, Europe, Asia
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
Jan 6 Sunlink Health Systems Inc
* Sunlink Health Systems, Inc. Announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 3,000,000 of its common shares
* Sunlink Health -intends to commence a cash tender offer to purchase up to 3 million of its common shares at a price per share of $1.50 per share
* Sunlink Health Systems -has about $14.6 million in cash, a portion of which will be used to fund tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
May 25 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said global growth was accelerating and that corporate earnings were keeping pace with higher stock prices.
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska