BRIEF-Sunlink Health Systems- tender offer to repurchase up to 3 mln shares

Jan 6 Sunlink Health Systems Inc

* Sunlink Health Systems, Inc. Announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 3,000,000 of its common shares

* Sunlink Health -intends to commence a cash tender offer to purchase up to 3 million of its common shares at a price per share of $1.50 per share

* Sunlink Health Systems -has about $14.6 million in cash, a portion of which will be used to fund tender offer