BRIEF-Trans World Entertainment announces holiday sales results

Jan 6 Trans World Entertainment Corp

* Trans World Entertainment announces holiday sales results

* Trans World Entertainment- total sales for nine weeks ended december 31, 2016 increased 16% to $116 million as compared to same period last year

* Trans World Entertainment- ongoing disruption in heritage media categories and declines in mall traffic will continue to create headwinds in 2017

* Trans World Entertainment- increase in sales for nine weeks ended dec 31, 2016 is due to acquisition of etailz in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
