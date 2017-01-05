BRIEF-Forestar adopts tax benefits preservation plan to preserve valuable tax benefits

UPDATE 2-Ford names new heads for N America, Europe, Asia
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
Jan 5 Forestar Group Inc
* Forestar adopts tax benefits preservation plan to preserve valuable tax benefits
* Forestar Group - if a shareholder becomes 5-percent shareholder after adoption of plan without meeting customary exceptions, rights would become exercisable
* Forestar Group - under tax benefits preservation plan, co is issuing one right for each share of stock outstanding at close of business on Jan 17, 2017
* Rights issued by co under the preservation plan will trade with Forestar's common shares and will expire on January 5, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said global growth was accelerating and that corporate earnings were keeping pace with higher stock prices.
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska