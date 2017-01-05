版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Simpson Manufacturing says purchased the equity of Gbo Fastening Systems for about $10.2 mln - SEC filing

Jan 5 Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc

* Simpson Manufacturing Co - purchased the equity of GBO Fastening Systems AB for approximately $10.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hXMHR5) Further company coverage:
