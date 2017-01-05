版本:
BRIEF-Advancepierre Foods Holdings says selling stockholders selling 12.5 mln shares of co's stock

Jan 5 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc

* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc files to say selling stockholders are selling 12.5 million shares of co's common stock

* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc says the selling stockholders include funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and members of Advancepierre's management Source text: (bit.ly/2hWjL8O) Further company coverage:
