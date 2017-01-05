版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 06:55 BJT

BRIEF-DaVita on Jan. 5, 2017, board adopted resolutions expanding board from 11 to 12 members

Jan 5 Davita Inc :

* Davita Inc - on January 5, 2017, board adopted resolutions expanding board from 11 to 12 members - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2jgfT7H) Further company coverage:
