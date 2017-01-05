版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-MyoKardia files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 mln

Jan 5 Myokardia Inc :

* Myokardia Inc - files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2iNJULd) Further company coverage:
