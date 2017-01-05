BRIEF-Tahoe Resources sees 2017 gold production 375 - 425 koz

BRIEF-Alaska Communications signs MoU with OneWeb
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska
Jan 5 Tahoe Resources Inc
* Tahoe Resources achieves record silver and gold production in 2016, announces 2017 financial and operating guidance
* Tahoe Resources Inc - silver production in 2016 was a record 21.3 million ounces
* Tahoe Resources Inc - project capital expenditures in 2017 are targeted at $150 to $175 million
* Tahoe Resources Inc says gold production for year totaled 385,111 ounces in line with guidance of 370,000 to 430,000 ounces
* Tahoe Resources Inc - sees 2017 silver production 18 - 21 moz
* Tahoe Resources Inc - sees 2017 gold production 375 - 425 koz
* Tahoe Resources Inc sees 2017 AISC per silver oz produced in range $9.50 - $10.50
* Sees 2017 exploration expense $35 - $45 million
* Tahoe Resources Inc - sees 2017 AISC per gold oz produced $1,150 - $1,250 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, May 25 South Africa is in talks with China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.