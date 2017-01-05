BRIEF-Painted Pony says daily production volumes for 2017 expected to average around 288 mmcfe/d

Jan 5 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd

* Painted Pony achieves 2016 exit production of more than 240 mmcfe/d (40,000 boe/d), announces operational update and attendance at the TD Securities London Energy Conference

* Daily production volumes for 2017 are expected to average approximately 288 mmcfe/d

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - Q4 2016 daily production volumes averaged approximately 218.7 mmcfe/d

* Painted Pony Petroleum - liquids production volumes in 2017 expected to be more than 9 pct of total production volumes or approximately 4,400 bbls/d

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - since November 2016, Painted Pony has hedged an additional 56.5 mmcf/d on contracts for 2017 and 2018

* Anticipates 2017 forecasted exit production volumes to be approximately 408 mmcfe/d

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd says daily production volumes for 2017 are expected to average approximately 288 mmcfe/d (48,000 boe/d)

* Painted Pony Petroleum - hedged total of 65 pct of natural gas production during 2017 at average price of $3.30/mcf on AECO swaps (51 pct of hedged volumes)