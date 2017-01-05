BRIEF-Canexus -withdrawal of third party requisition for shareholders meet

BRIEF-Alaska Communications signs MoU with OneWeb
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska
Jan 6 Canexus Corp
* Canexus announces withdrawal of third party requisition for shareholders meeting
* Canexus corp says requisition for a general meeting of shareholders which was scheduled for january 31, 2017 has been withdrawn
* Canexus corp -on december 15, 2016, entered into an arrangement agreement with chemtrade logistics income fund
* Canexus will hold a meeting of shareholders in early february 2017 to vote on arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, May 25 South Africa is in talks with China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.