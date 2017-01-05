BRIEF-Canexus -withdrawal of third party requisition for shareholders meet

Jan 6 Canexus Corp

* Canexus announces withdrawal of third party requisition for shareholders meeting

* Canexus corp -on december 15, 2016, entered into an arrangement agreement with chemtrade logistics income fund

* Canexus will hold a meeting of shareholders in early february 2017 to vote on arrangement