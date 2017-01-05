版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 07:11 BJT

BRIEF-Shopify connects its merchants to the Amazon marketplace

Jan 6 Shopify Inc

* Shopify connects its merchants to the Amazon marketplace

* Shopify merchants selling in USD are able to add Amazon sales channel to their shopify account Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐