版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 06:53 BJT

BRIEF-Biogen enters into exclusive, worldwide license agreement for Factor IX

Jan 5 Biogen Inc

* Biogen exercises option to enter into exclusive, worldwide license agreement for Factor IX utilizing Amunix' Xten half-life extension technology

* Amunix Operating Inc - to get upfront $1.25 million payment, will also be eligible to receive up to $17.25 million in clinical and commercial milestone payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
