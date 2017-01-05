版本:
BRIEF-Jasco Products, Energizer announce licensing agreement and product debut at CES 2017

Jan 5 Energizer Holdings Inc

* Jasco Products and Energizer announce licensing agreement and product debut at CES 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
