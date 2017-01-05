版本:
2017年 1月 6日

BRIEF-Disney CFO says Co expects to launch direct-to-consumer ESPN service in 2017

Jan 5 Walt Disney Co :

* Disney CFO- expects to launch direct-to-consumer ESPN service in 2017- Citi conference

* Disney CFO- within first four months, Disney welcomed 4 million guests to Shanghai Disneyland- Citi conference Further company coverage:
