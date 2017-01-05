BRIEF-Disney CFO says Co expects to launch direct-to-consumer ESPN service in 2017

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
Jan 5 Walt Disney Co :
* Disney CFO- expects to launch direct-to-consumer ESPN service in 2017- Citi conference
* Disney CFO- within first four months, Disney welcomed 4 million guests to Shanghai Disneyland- Citi conference Further company coverage:
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock