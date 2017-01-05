版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 03:28 BJT

BRIEF-T-Mobile US says 2.1 mln preliminary total net customer additions in Q4

Jan 5 T-Mobile US Inc

* 2.1 million preliminary total net customer additions in Q4 2016

* sees branded postpaid phone churn of 1.28%, down 18 basis points year-over-year for Q4 2016

* branded prepaid churn was 3.94% in Q4 of 2016, down 26 basis points year-over-year

* 1.2 million preliminary branded postpaid net customer additions in Q4

* 933,000 branded postpaid phone net customer additions, 541,000 branded prepaid net customer additions in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐