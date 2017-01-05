版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Air says launched first regularly scheduled U.S. commercial flights between Los Angeles and Havana, Cuba

Jan 5 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Co on Thursday launched first regularly scheduled U.S. commercial flights between Los Angeles and Havana, Cuba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
