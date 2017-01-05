版本:
BRIEF-Cerveau Technologies signs license agreement with Merck for novel investigational Tau imaging agent

Jan 5 Cerveau Technologies Inc:

* Cerveau Technologies, Inc signs license agreement with Merck for novel investigational tau imaging agent

* Cerveau Technologies Inc - responsible for clinical development, commercialization of mk-6240 for license fees, milestone payments and royalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
