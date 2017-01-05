版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Mirati Therapeutics says estimates had between $56 mln and $57 mln in cash and short-term investments as of Dec 31 - SEC filing

Jan 5 Mirati Therapeutics Inc

* Mirati Therapeutics - estimate had between $56 million and $57 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jg040M) Further company coverage:
