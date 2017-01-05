版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings appoints Jean Birch as CEO

Jan 5 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc

* Papa Murphy's Holdings - board unanimously appointed Jean Birch as president and CEO, effective immediately resignation of Ken Calwell as president, CEO of co on Dec 29, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2igD0ut) Further company coverage:
