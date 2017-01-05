BRIEF-U.S. appeals court won't reconsider Amex anti-steering decision

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
Jan 5 U.S. Appeals Court Rejects U.S. Bid To Reconsider Antitrust Decision Favoring American Express Co
* Related to credit cards - filing
* 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves intact September reversal of lower court ruling that struck down Amex's 'anti-steering' rules
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock