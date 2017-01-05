版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. appeals court won't reconsider Amex anti-steering decision

Jan 5 U.S. Appeals Court Rejects U.S. Bid To Reconsider Antitrust Decision Favoring American Express Co

* Related to credit cards - filing

* 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves intact September reversal of lower court ruling that struck down Amex's 'anti-steering' rules
