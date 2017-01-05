版本:
BRIEF-Jordan Capital Partners reports 9.8 pct passive stake in Security National Financial

Jan 6 Security National Financial Corp

* Jordan Capital Partners, L.P reports 9.80 percent passive stake in security national financial corp as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
