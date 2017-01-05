版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 06:18 BJT

BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy increases quarterly dividend by 4 pct

Jan 5 Centerpoint Energy Inc

* Centerpoint Energy increases quarterly dividend 4 pct to 26.75 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
