BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services says Q4 drilling services margin per day expected to be at high-end or exceed guided range of $6,500 to $7,000 - SEC filing

UPDATE 2-Ford names new heads for N America, Europe, Asia
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
Jan 5 Pioneer Energy Services Corp
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - Q4 drilling services margin per day expected to be at high-end or exceed guided range of $6,500 to $7,000 - SEC filing
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - Q4 production services revenue expected to be flat to down approximately 2 pct as compared to guidance of flat to up 3 pct
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - "despite lower production services margin guidance, we expect to maintain compliance with credit facility covenants"
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - well servicing Q4 utilization was 40 pct as compared to 41 pct in prior quarter
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - expect to put 10 to 15 additional rigs back to work by end of January
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - reactivated five additional wireline units in late December to meet January demand Source text: (bit.ly/2iJCvu6) Further company coverage:
May 25 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said global growth was accelerating and that corporate earnings were keeping pace with higher stock prices.
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska