公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Genco Shipping & Trading appoints Christoph Majeske to board

Jan 5 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

* On January 4, 2017 board appointed Christoph Majeske to fill a vacancy on board - SEC filing

* Genco Shipping & Trading - co's second amended & restated articles of incorporation was amended to increase size of board from eight to nine directors Source text: (bit.ly/2iGzkFx) Further company coverage:
