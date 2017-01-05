版本:
BRIEF-Summit Materials says preliminary Q4 net revenue $374.1 mln - $391.1 mln

Jan 5 Summit Materials Inc

* Summit Materials Inc says preliminary Q4 net revenue $374.1 million - $391.1 million

* Summit Materials Inc sees Q4 earnings per share of Class A common stock between range of $0.15 - $ 0.19 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hXLA3D) Further company coverage:
