公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Enbridge announces 10 percent quarterly dividend increase

Jan 5 Enbridge Inc :

* Enbridge announces 10 percent quarterly dividend increase

* Enbridge inc - has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.583 per common share, payable on March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
