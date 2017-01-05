版本:
BRIEF-Enbridge Income Fund Holdings declares cash dividend of $0.1711/shr

Jan 5 Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc :

* Declared a cash dividend of $0.1711 per common share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
