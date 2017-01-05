版本:
BRIEF-Uranium Participation Corp estimates net asset value at Dec. 31, 2016 was cad$427 mln

Jan 5 Uranium Participation Corp :

* Uranium Participation Corp - estimated net asset value at December 31, 2016 was CAD$427.0 million or cad$3.53 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
