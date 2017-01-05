版本:
中国
2017年 1月 6日

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp receives approvals for North East British Columbia expansion

Jan 5 Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina Pipeline Corporation receives approvals for North East British Columbia expansion

* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Pembina anticipates bringing NEBC expansion on-stream in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
