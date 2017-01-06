版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 10:26 BJT

BRIEF-Frontier Airlines is said to hire banks to plan stock debut - NYT, citing sources

Jan 5 (Reuters) -

* Frontier Airlines is said to hire banks to plan stock debut - NYT, citing sources

* Frontier Airlines has tapped Deutsche Bank, JPmorgan Chase and Evercore to manage the debut - NYT, citing sources Source text - nyti.ms/2jgXFCT (Bengaluru Newsroom)
