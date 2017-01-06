版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Acme resources announces new directors and management team

Jan 6 Acme Resources Inc

* Announces new directors and management team

* Board has appointed Robert Edwards as new president and chief executive officer

* Board has appointed Darren Blaney as new chief financial officer

* New board of directors are Robert Edwards, Darren Blaney, Darcy Heggie and Sean Pownall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
