BRIEF-Acme resources announces new directors and management team

UPDATE 1-Prosecutors investigate Bosch employees in Daimler probe - Handelsblatt
* Bosch, prosecutors office not available for comment (Adds further details from report)
Jan 6 Acme Resources Inc
* Announces new directors and management team
* Board has appointed Robert Edwards as new president and chief executive officer
* Board has appointed Darren Blaney as new chief financial officer
* New board of directors are Robert Edwards, Darren Blaney, Darcy Heggie and Sean Pownall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Bosch, prosecutors office not available for comment (Adds further details from report)
MANILA, May 25 Hackers linked with Vietnam's government are likely targeting Philippine state agencies to gather intelligence related to the maritime dispute in the South China Sea, cybersecurity company FireEye said on Thursday.
* Six of TSX's 10 main groups move higher; financials up 0.8 pct