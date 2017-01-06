版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 13:52 BJT

BRIEF-Citi India cuts home loan rate to 8.8 pct from 9.5 pct

Jan 6 (Reuters) -

* Citi India reduces home loan rate to 8.8% from 9.5% w.e.f. January 9th 2017 Source text: [Citi India today announced it will reduce its home loan rate to 8.80 percent from 9.50 percent, effective January 9, 2017] Further company coverage:
