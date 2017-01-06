版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Ford annual sales in China rise 14% to 1.27 mln; Lincoln demand surges 180%

Jan 6 Ford Motor Co :

* Posts annual sales in China; sales rise 14% to 1.27 million; Lincoln demand surges 180% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐