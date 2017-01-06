版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-Anheuser Busch Inbev announces reference base following combination with Sabmiller

Jan 6 Anheuser Busch Inbev SA :

* Announces reference base following combination with Sabmiller

* Updated its 2015 and 2016 segment reporting for purposes of results announcements and internal review by senior management Source text: bit.ly/2jarEbE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
