BRIEF-Konecranes: German Bundeskartellamt approves STAHL divestment

Jan 6 Konecranes Oyj :

* German Bundeskartellamt has approved divestment of STAHL Cranesystems to Columbus Mckinnon

* There are no additional contingencies on closing of STAHL divestment

* Parties intent to close transaction on or about Jan. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
