公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 11:01 BJT

BRIEF-Court grants permanent injunction for infringement of Amgen's Repatha patents

Jan 5 Amgen Inc :

* Court grants permanent injunction for infringement of Amgen's repatha patents

* Says injunction will not take effect immediately as court has delayed its imposition for 30 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
