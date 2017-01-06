BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics granted 2.3 million euros in non-dilutive funding by Walloon Region

UPDATE 1-Prosecutors investigate Bosch employees in Daimler probe - Handelsblatt
* Bosch, prosecutors office not available for comment (Adds further details from report)
Jan 6 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Granted 2.3 million euros($2.43 million) in non-dilutive funding by the Walloon Region
* Funding will cover up to 52 pct of expenses related to three new research projects
* Funding covers a two-year research period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bosch, prosecutors office not available for comment (Adds further details from report)
MANILA, May 25 Hackers linked with Vietnam's government are likely targeting Philippine state agencies to gather intelligence related to the maritime dispute in the South China Sea, cybersecurity company FireEye said on Thursday.
* Six of TSX's 10 main groups move higher; financials up 0.8 pct