BRIEF-Ionis, Akcea enter into strategic collaboration with Novartis

Jan 6 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ionis and Akcea enter into strategic collaboration with global pharmaceutical company to develop and commercialize akcea-apo(a)-l rx and akcea-apociii-l rx

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - Ionis and Akcea are eligible to receive tiered royalties in mid-teens to low twenty percent range on net sales of each drug

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - Ionis, Akcea eligible to receive license fee as well as development, commercial milestone payments as each drug advances