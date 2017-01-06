版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets final approval for generic bendamustine HCL powder in U.S.

Jan 6 Natco Pharma Ltd

* Natco receives final approval for generic bendamustine hcl powder for USA market

* Natco plans to launch this drug on November 1, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances

* To launch drug through its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc, in the USA market Source text: bit.ly/2iI6Lrr Further company coverage:
