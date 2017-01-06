BRIEF-J.C. Penney holiday sales drop 0.8 pct

Jan 6 J C Penney Company Inc :
* J.C.Penney reports holiday sales update
* Comparable store sales for combined nine-week November and
December period resulted in a 0.8 percent decline over same
period last year
* J.C.Penney Company Inc - company also reaffirmed its
full-year EBITDA target of $1 billion for fiscal 2016
* "first three weeks of November proved to be challenging in
stores, consistent with trends in broader retail industry"
* "business improved and overall comp sales for six-week
period from thanksgiving week through end of december were
positive"
* J.C. Penney Company Inc - weakness in women's apparel
continued to impact holiday period performance
