BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says working to obtain data from its Phase 2 trial on etrasimod by end of 2017

Jan 6 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says working diligently to obtain data from its Phase 2 trial on etrasimod for ulcerative colitis by end of 2017

* Arena Pharmaceuticals says assessing potential changes to trial protocol that it believes would improve data readout and enhance overall efficiency of trial

* Arena Pharmaceuticals says potential changes to trial protocol to also lower costs

* Arena Pharmaceuticals says intends to explore development in additional indications including dermatological extra-intestinal manifestations in IBD

* Arena Pharmaceuticals says it is designing exploratory phase ii clinical trials for each of the additional indications

* Says intend to initiate the Phase II trials on additional indications during 2017