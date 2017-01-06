BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says working to obtain data from its Phase 2 trial on etrasimod by end of 2017

Jan 6 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says working diligently to obtain data from its Phase 2
trial on etrasimod for ulcerative colitis by end of 2017
* Arena Pharmaceuticals says assessing potential changes to
trial protocol that it believes would improve data readout and
enhance overall efficiency of trial
* Arena Pharmaceuticals says potential changes to trial
protocol to also lower costs
* Arena Pharmaceuticals says intends to explore development
in additional indications including dermatological
extra-intestinal manifestations in IBD
* Arena Pharmaceuticals says it is designing exploratory
phase ii clinical trials for each of the additional indications
* Says intend to initiate the Phase II trials on additional
indications during 2017
