BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway files for offering of $950 mln

BRIEF-CSRA says unit awarded a five-year, $266 mln EPA contract
* Subsidiary, SRA International, Inc., has been awarded a five-year, $266 million contract
Jan 6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway files for offering of $950 million of its floating rate senior notes due 2019 and $350 million of its floating rate senior notes due 2020
* Berkshire Hathaway - Notes being offered by Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp and guaranteed by Berkshire Hathaway Source: (bit.ly/2iL5kIO) Further company coverage:
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said Roy Gori, head of its Asia division, would succeed company veteran Donald Guloien as its chief executive officer.
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider