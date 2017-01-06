BRIEF-Oji Holdings to build Australian plant for food-grade cardboard boxes- Nikkei

Jan 6 Oji Holdings Corp :
* Oji Holdings will construct new Australian plant for
food-grade cardboard boxes made from pulp, rather than recycled
paper - Nikkei
* The Queensland facility is seen costing some 5 billion yen
($42.9 million), with full-scale operations starting this
October- Nikkei
* Within three years, Oji Holdings intends to spend 10
billion yen in New Zealand and 15 billion yen in Brazil to
upgrade aging facilities- Nikkei
* Equipment for Oji Holding's new plant will be added in
stages, raising capacity to 3 million sq. Meters - 4 million sq.
Meters a month as early as 2019 -Nikkei
Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2hZlI4m)
