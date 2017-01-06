BRIEF-Air Methods reports tourism volumes for December 2016

BRIEF-CSRA says unit awarded a five-year, $266 mln EPA contract
* Subsidiary, SRA International, Inc., has been awarded a five-year, $266 million contract
Jan 6 Air Methods Corp
* Air methods corp says preliminary patient transport and tourism passenger data for month of december 2016
* Air methods corp says total no of passengers 30,149 for dec 2016 versus, 32,256 for dec 2015
* Air methods corp says tourism volumes were impacted negatively by weather in both sundance and blue hawaiian operations
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said Roy Gori, head of its Asia division, would succeed company veteran Donald Guloien as its chief executive officer.
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider