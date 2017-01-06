版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 7日 星期六 07:12 BJT

BRIEF-Air Methods reports tourism volumes for December 2016

Jan 6 Air Methods Corp

* Air methods corp says preliminary patient transport and tourism passenger data for month of december 2016

* Air methods corp says total no of passengers 30,149 for dec 2016 versus, 32,256 for dec 2015

* Air methods corp says tourism volumes were impacted negatively by weather in both sundance and blue hawaiian operations Source text (bit.ly/2iL10Jn) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

