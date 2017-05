Jan 6 Empire Resorts Inc

* Empire Resorts - on Jan 4 co entered into an agreement to issue 33,333 shares to an individual as part of settlement of a claim - SEC filing

* The claim was asserted in connection with claimant's alleged provision of services to company

* Pursuant to settlement agreement co is required to issue to claimant settlement shares on or before January 9, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2iKJiWo) Further company coverage: