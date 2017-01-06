BRIEF-FCA US LLC recalls estimated 86,403 older-model SUVs, trucks in U.S. to replace certain air bags

Jan 6 FCA US LLC :
* Says recalling estimated 86,403 older-model SUVs and
trucks in u.s., to replace certain driver- and passenger-side
air bags
* Review of two ongoing campaigns revealed vehicles to be
recalled are equipped with Takata-supplied air-bag inflators
that have been linked to a defect
* The Takata-supplied air-bag inflators may, following
long-term exposure to certain climatic conditions, deploy
improperly in a crash
* Says FCA US unaware of any events - or related injuries,
or accidents - involving the vehicles, or particular inflators
therein
* Says replacement inflators for campaign sourced from
alternate supplier, unlike other driver-side inflator recalls,
represent permanent remedy to defect
* Says affected are certain 2009 Chrysler Aspen, Dodge
Durango SUVs produced at former Chrysler LLC plant in Newark,
certain 2010 Ram 3500 chassis cabs
Source text: bit.ly/2jkAwiS
