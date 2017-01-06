版本:
BRIEF-Chromadex says filed complaint in U.S. court naming Elysium Health Inc as defendant - SEC filing

Jan 6 Chromadex Corp

* Chromadex - On December 29, 2016, co filed a complaint in United States court naming Elysium Health Inc as defendant - SEC filing

* Chromadex - alleges in complaint that Elysium breached supply agreement, dated June 26, 2014

* Chromadex - co alleges in complaint that Elysium breached supply agreement, dated February 3, 2014 by and between Chromadex and Elysium, as amended

* Chromadex - co alleges Elysium breached Feb 3, 2014 supply agreement by failing to make payments to co for Niagen purchases as per Niagen supply agreement

* Chromadex alleges in complaint that Elysium breached trademark license and royalty agreement, dated February 3, 2014 Source text: (bit.ly/2iZVD6I) Further company coverage:
