版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 7日 星期六 06:22 BJT

BRIEF-Agilysys terminates Dennedy's employment as CEO

Jan 6 Agilysys Inc

* Agilysys -Effective January 2, 2017, James Dennedy's employment as president and chief executive officer terminated

* Agilysys Inc - On January 3, Ramesh Srinivasan, co's new CEO, appointed as member of board of directors Source: (bit.ly/2hZR2j9) Further company coverage:
