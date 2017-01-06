BRIEF-Agilysys terminates Dennedy's employment as CEO

BRIEF-CSRA says unit awarded a five-year, $266 mln EPA contract
* Subsidiary, SRA International, Inc., has been awarded a five-year, $266 million contract
Jan 6 Agilysys Inc
* Agilysys -Effective January 2, 2017, James Dennedy's employment as president and chief executive officer terminated
* Agilysys Inc - On January 3, Ramesh Srinivasan, co's new CEO, appointed as member of board of directors Source: (bit.ly/2hZR2j9) Further company coverage:
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said Roy Gori, head of its Asia division, would succeed company veteran Donald Guloien as its chief executive officer.
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider